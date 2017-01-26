Santa Cruz County Bank posts record $6.5 million profit for 2016

Santa Cruz County Bank posts record $...

SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz County Bank posted a record $6.5 million profit for the year, up 19 percent, bolstered by a record $1.84 million profit for the quarter ending Dec. 31, up 26 percent from a year ago. “Another outstanding year of earnings,” said David Heald, president and CEO of the 13-year-old bank, noting double-digit percentage growth in assets, deposits and loans and the 2016 ranking as the best in the state for financial performance.

