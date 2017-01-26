Santa Cruz County Bank posts record $6.5 million profit for 2016
SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz County Bank posted a record $6.5 million profit for the year, up 19 percent, bolstered by a record $1.84 million profit for the quarter ending Dec. 31, up 26 percent from a year ago. “Another outstanding year of earnings,” said David Heald, president and CEO of the 13-year-old bank, noting double-digit percentage growth in assets, deposits and loans and the 2016 ranking as the best in the state for financial performance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan 14
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How...
|Dec '16
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista...
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti...
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|1,042
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC