Read "Buenos Aires Jazz Festival 2016" reviewed by
The six day festival presented a bewildering number of daily options, including 66 performances staged in 15 venues spread throughout this vast metropolis, making it difficult to attend more than two or three performances a day. Buenos Aires International Jazz Festival Buenos Aires, Argentina November 23-28, 2016 The Buenos Aires International Jazz Festival is slowly but steadily becoming one of the elite events of its kind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec 18
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How...
|Dec '16
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista...
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti...
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|1,042
|Missing Steamer Lane swimmer identified as Utah...
|Aug '16
|upper cut in the ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC