Pure Energy Minerals Options Large Lithium Brine Project at Pocitos Salar, Salta Province, Argentina

Pure Energy Minerals Limited announces that it has acquired an option to purchase 100% interest in more than 13,000 hectares of prospective lithium brine exploitation concessions on the Pocitos Salar in Salta Province, Argentina . The Properties are located in the heart of Argentina's lithium-rich Puna Region.

