Falklands : Positive outcome of London talks between Falkland Islands representatives, UK Government and Argentina. Submitted by Falkland Islands News Network 22.12.2016 MLAs Mike Summers and Phyl Rendell have taken part in two days of discussions in London, led for Her Majesty's Government by Sir Alan Duncan, FCO Minister for Europe and the Americas, and Deputy Minister Pedro Villagra Delgado for the Government of Argentina.

