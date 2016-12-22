Positive outcome of London talks between Falkland Islands...
Falklands : Positive outcome of London talks between Falkland Islands representatives, UK Government and Argentina. Submitted by Falkland Islands News Network 22.12.2016 MLAs Mike Summers and Phyl Rendell have taken part in two days of discussions in London, led for Her Majesty's Government by Sir Alan Duncan, FCO Minister for Europe and the Americas, and Deputy Minister Pedro Villagra Delgado for the Government of Argentina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Atlantic Remote Territories Media Association.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec 18
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How...
|Dec 9
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista...
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti...
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|1,042
|Missing Steamer Lane swimmer identified as Utah...
|Aug '16
|upper cut in the ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC