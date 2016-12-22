Positive outcome of London talks betw...

Positive outcome of London talks between Falkland Islands...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: South Atlantic Remote Territories Media Association

Falklands : Positive outcome of London talks between Falkland Islands representatives, UK Government and Argentina. Submitted by Falkland Islands News Network 22.12.2016 MLAs Mike Summers and Phyl Rendell have taken part in two days of discussions in London, led for Her Majesty's Government by Sir Alan Duncan, FCO Minister for Europe and the Americas, and Deputy Minister Pedro Villagra Delgado for the Government of Argentina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Atlantic Remote Territories Media Association.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec 18 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec 9 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
News Missing Steamer Lane swimmer identified as Utah... Aug '16 upper cut in the ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,507,551

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC