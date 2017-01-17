PHOTOS: Dramatic moment Sir Ranulph F...

PHOTOS: Dramatic moment Sir Ranulph Fiennes is rescued after injury thwarts his record climb attempt

SIR Ranulph Fiennes has been forced to abandon his effort to climb the highest peak in South America, after suffering from severe back pain. The 72-year-old had to be helicoptered from the 6,962-metre Aconcagua just a few hours from the summit on Monday .

