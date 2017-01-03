Peru wants Odebrecht to pay more than...

Peru wants Odebrecht to pay more than $25m to settle bribery case

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Latin Finance

President Pedro Pablo Kuczysnki says the company, which has admitted to paying $29m in bribes in Peru, could potentially pay an even higher amount in fines Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski wants Odebrecht to be fined nearly the same amount the construction firm has admitted to paying in bribes to win public works projects in the country. Odebrecht this week agreed to make an upfront payment of $9m in a preliminary deal with Peruvian prosecutors as the company prepares to cooperate with the investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Latin Finance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec 18 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
News Missing Steamer Lane swimmer identified as Utah... Aug '16 upper cut in the ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,974 • Total comments across all topics: 277,770,082

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC