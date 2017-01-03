Peru wants Odebrecht to pay more than $25m to settle bribery case
President Pedro Pablo Kuczysnki says the company, which has admitted to paying $29m in bribes in Peru, could potentially pay an even higher amount in fines Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski wants Odebrecht to be fined nearly the same amount the construction firm has admitted to paying in bribes to win public works projects in the country. Odebrecht this week agreed to make an upfront payment of $9m in a preliminary deal with Peruvian prosecutors as the company prepares to cooperate with the investigation.
