Nicolas Catena honoured for services to Argentine wine
R: Ramon Puerta , Nicolas Catena Zapata, Valentin Diaz Gilligan and Gustavo Santos The 76-year-old owner of Bodega Catena Zapata in Mendoza was awarded the Marca PaA s Prize on 22 January at the Argentine ambassador's residence in Madrid. The ceremony took place during the Madrid Fusion 2017 The Marca PaA s Prize honours Argentinians who made an important contribution to elevating the country to the top ranks in their respective fields.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan 14
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How...
|Dec '16
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista...
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti...
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|1,042
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC