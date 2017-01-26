Nicolas Catena honoured for services ...

Nicolas Catena honoured for services to Argentine wine

The 76-year-old owner of Bodega Catena Zapata in Mendoza was awarded the Marca País Prize on 22 January at the Argentine ambassador's residence in Madrid. The ceremony took place during the Madrid Fusion 2017 The Marca País Prize honours Argentinians who made an important contribution to elevating the country to the top ranks in their respective fields.

