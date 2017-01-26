Nicolas Catena honoured for services to Argentine wine

R: Ramon Puerta , Nicolas Catena Zapata, Valentin Diaz Gilligan and Gustavo Santos The 76-year-old owner of Bodega Catena Zapata in Mendoza was awarded the Marca PaA s Prize on 22 January at the Argentine ambassador's residence in Madrid. The ceremony took place during the Madrid Fusion 2017 The Marca PaA s Prize honours Argentinians who made an important contribution to elevating the country to the top ranks in their respective fields.

