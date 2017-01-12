New Game: Doorways: Holy Mountains of...

New Game: Doorways: Holy Mountains of Flesh

General Information Juan Torres and his family were the target of an uncountable number of rumors and several disappearances that took place in El Chacal, a small village of around 4,800 inhabitants, located in the arid mountainous region of Salta, a province of Argentina. Among the stories spread around the surrounding villages, legends involving cannibalism, black magic, sects and all kinds of superstitions were heard.

Chicago, IL

