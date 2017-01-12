New Game: Doorways: Holy Mountains of Flesh

General Information Juan Torres and his family were the target of an uncountable number of rumors and several disappearances that took place in El Chacal, a small village of around 4,800 inhabitants, located in the arid mountainous region of Salta, a province of Argentina. Among the stories spread around the surrounding villages, legends involving cannibalism, black magic, sects and all kinds of superstitions were heard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MobyGames.