Mudslide in Argentina triggers evacuation

11 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Buenos Aires: About 1000 people have been evacuated in the northern Argentine province of Jujuy after intense rains caused a mudslide that killed two women and injured at least five other people. The town of Volcan and Tumbaya were the communities most heavily affected by the mudslide caused by a downpour on Tuesday.

