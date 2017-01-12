Mudslide in Argentina triggers evacuation
Buenos Aires: About 1000 people have been evacuated in the northern Argentine province of Jujuy after intense rains caused a mudslide that killed two women and injured at least five other people. The town of Volcan and Tumbaya were the communities most heavily affected by the mudslide caused by a downpour on Tuesday.
