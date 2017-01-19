Meet the woman on a 30,000km quest to...

Meet the woman on a 30,000km quest to walk the Americas

Australian woman Lucy Barnard's quest to walk 30,000 kilometres began as an idea while she was travelling through the sparse terrain of Patagonia. She had with her a book by adventurer George Meegan titled The Longest Walk, which famously documented his 41-million-step journey from the bottom of South America to the tip of Alaska.

Chicago, IL

