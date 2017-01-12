MCC to welcome Antarctica traveler Be...

MCC to welcome Antarctica traveler Betty Trummel Jan. 24

Thursday Read more: Daily Herald

Betty Trummel, a retired Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47 educator, recently returned from a three-week science and leadership expedition to Antarctica, called "Homeward Bound." McHenry County College will host Betty Trummel, Antarctica explorer and retired local educator, who will present "Homeward Bound: Our Planet.

Chicago, IL

