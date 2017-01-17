New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez on Tuesday urged lawmakers to avoid tax increases, calling it the easy way out of a stubborn budget deficit, as she proposed a smaller and more efficient state government at the start of the legislative session. Martinez cautions against tax increases in address New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez on Tuesday urged lawmakers to avoid tax increases, calling it the easy way out of a stubborn budget deficit, as she proposed a smaller and more efficient state government at the start of the legislative session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.