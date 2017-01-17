Martinez cautions against tax increases in address
New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez on Tuesday urged lawmakers to avoid tax increases, calling it the easy way out of a stubborn budget deficit, as she proposed a smaller and more efficient state government at the start of the legislative session.
