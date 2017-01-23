Madonna told a crowd of more than half a million that she thought about "blowing up the White House" during an impassioned speech at a massive anti-Trump protest in Washington. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/madonna-said-she-thought-about-blowing-up-white-house-but-chose-love-instead-35387820.html Madonna told a crowd of more than half a million that she thought about "blowing up the White House" during an impassioned speech at a massive anti-Trump protest in Washington.

