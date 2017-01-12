Local farmer motors past Lycra-clad c...

Local farmer motors past Lycra-clad cyclists on expensive road...

Do you wheelie need all that gear? Local farmer motors past Lycra-clad cyclists on expensive road bikes as they travel up a steep hill Cyclists Axel Carion and Andreas Fabricius who are trying to cycle between Cartagena in Colombia to Ushuaia in Argentina in under 58 days have posted amazing footage of an encounter with a local farmer to their Facebook account, BikingMan . A farmer has left two professional riders for dead while cycling up a hill in Columbia on his 'retro' bicycle While riding up a steep hill in Dabeiba a town in Columbia's northeast the pair are overtaken by a farmer and with the greatest of ease.

Chicago, IL

