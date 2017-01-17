Juan Jose Velasco Faces Fernando Marin in WBA Regional Clash

On Saturday, February 11, at Jalisco Guadalajara Arena in Guadalajara, Mexico, a trio of well-established promoters, Eddie Reynoso of Clase y Talento Boxeo, Eric Gomez of Golden Boy Promotions and Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing, will team up to present a night of world-class boxing featuring some of Latin America's future champions. The event will be presented in association with and broadcast by TyC Sports of Argentina for the 25th anniversary of their popular Boxeo De Primera to most of North and South America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.