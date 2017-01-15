Interview: Trump era spells uncertain...

Interview: Trump era spells uncertainty for U.S.-Argentina ties

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Ties between U.S. and Argentina are entering an uncertain phase with President-elect Donald Trump's entry into the White House. Bilateral relations thawed in early 2016 as President Barack Obama visited Buenos Aires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) 9 hr Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec 18 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,635 • Total comments across all topics: 277,919,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC