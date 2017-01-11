Interview: China-Argentina ties reach...

Interview: China-Argentina ties reach very high level: Chinese diplomat

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Bilateral ties between China and Argentina "have reached a very high level" in politics, trade and culture, a Chinese diplomat highlighted Tuesday. Wang Liang, the charge d'affaires at the Chinese embassy in Argentina, emphasized that Feb. 19 marks the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec 18 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
News Missing Steamer Lane swimmer identified as Utah... Aug '16 upper cut in the ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,834,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC