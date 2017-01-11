Hemispherx Biopharma Announces Extens...

Hemispherx Biopharma Announces Extension of Rintatolimod European...

Hemispherx Biopharma announced today that the rintatolimod European early access program designed to enable access of the compound to ME/CFS patients has been extended to pancreatic cancer patients beginning in the Netherlands. The first patient was dosed and several other patients are in the queue to receive rintatolimod.

