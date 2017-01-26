Hemispherx Announces First Shipment o...

Hemispherx Announces First Shipment of Newly Manufactured...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Hemispherx Biopharma announced today that an order of newly manufactured rintatolimod for sale utilizing the Early Access Program in Europe has been shipped with receipt confirmed on January 26. In May 2016, the Company executed an amended and restated agreement with Impatients N.V., a Netherlands-based company operating as myTomorrows, for the commencement and management of an Early Access Program in all of Europe and Turkey. Ampligen® is the trade name in the United States for rintatolimod.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan 14 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,201 • Total comments across all topics: 278,286,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC