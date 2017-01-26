Hemispherx Announces First Shipment of Newly Manufactured...

Hemispherx Biopharma announced today that an order of newly manufactured rintatolimod for sale utilizing the Early Access Program in Europe has been shipped with receipt confirmed on January 26. In May 2016, the Company executed an amended and restated agreement with Impatients N.V., a Netherlands-based company operating as myTomorrows, for the commencement and management of an Early Access Program in all of Europe and Turkey. Ampligen® is the trade name in the United States for rintatolimod.

