Hemispherx Announces First Shipment of Newly Manufactured...
Hemispherx Biopharma announced today that an order of newly manufactured rintatolimod for sale utilizing the Early Access Program in Europe has been shipped with receipt confirmed on January 26. In May 2016, the Company executed an amended and restated agreement with Impatients N.V., a Netherlands-based company operating as myTomorrows, for the commencement and management of an Early Access Program in all of Europe and Turkey. Ampligen® is the trade name in the United States for rintatolimod.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan 14
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How...
|Dec '16
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista...
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti...
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|1,042
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC