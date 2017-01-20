Hallgarten strengthens Argentina

Hallgarten strengthens Argentina

Zorzal Wines were was founded in 2008 by winemaking director Juan Pablo Michelini and his older brother winemaker Matias Michelini, who Hallgarten's head of buying Steve Daniel described as among "the hottest young winemaking talent in Argentina". The vineyards, which are based in the promising 'micro-region' of Gualtallary, are set at 1,350 metres above sea level in the foothills of the Tupungato volcano in the highest growing sub-region in Mendoza.

