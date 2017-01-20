Hallgarten strengthens Argentina
Zorzal Wines were was founded in 2008 by winemaking director Juan Pablo Michelini and his older brother winemaker Matias Michelini, who Hallgarten's head of buying Steve Daniel described as among "the hottest young winemaking talent in Argentina". The vineyards, which are based in the promising 'micro-region' of Gualtallary, are set at 1,350 metres above sea level in the foothills of the Tupungato volcano in the highest growing sub-region in Mendoza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan 14
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How...
|Dec '16
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista...
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti...
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|1,042
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC