Guys on Tour: Duran Duran Lines Up Ne...

Guys on Tour: Duran Duran Lines Up New 2017 Concerts

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WJXA-FM Nashville

Duran Duran has announced a series of spring tour dates that includes shows in the U.S. and South America. The trek kicks off with a March 17-18 stand in Rancho Mirage, California, and is mapped out through an April 8 concert in Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXA-FM Nashville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan 14 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,293,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC