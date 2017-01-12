Flu increase in Santa Cruz County sparks reminder to vaccinate
SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz County health officials are urging residents to get their annual flu shots after a recent increase in local and statewide cases of the virus. The Santa Cruz County Public Health Division said Wednesday that the number of residents getting sick is growing and is expected to continue to increase in the next few weeks.
