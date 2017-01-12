Flu increase in Santa Cruz County spa...

Flu increase in Santa Cruz County sparks reminder to vaccinate

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz County health officials are urging residents to get their annual flu shots after a recent increase in local and statewide cases of the virus. The Santa Cruz County Public Health Division said Wednesday that the number of residents getting sick is growing and is expected to continue to increase in the next few weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) 18 hr Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec 18 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,891 • Total comments across all topics: 277,928,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC