Flexibility key to Circus Vargas success

Friday Jan 20

Circus Vargas has opened its 2017 season at the Del Mar Fairgrounds kicking off their national tour. This year's circus has a steampunk theme, with acts that change from night to night including trapeze, acrobats, trampoline, contortion, and dance.

Chicago, IL

