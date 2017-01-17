DWWA judge profile: Jane Hunt MW

DWWA judge profile: Jane Hunt MW

Jane Hunt MW is joint Regional Chair for Regional Italy with Michael Garner at the Decanter World Wine Awards Jane Hunt MW's 40-year career in wine has spanned sales, marketing, buying, education, writing and PR. She moved from Italy to the UK in 1977, and became a Vintners' Company scholar in 1981 and a Master of Wine in 1985.

