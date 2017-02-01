Cold fronts expected to bring rain, wind to Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz Mountains are expected to receive up to 4 inches of rain and wind gusts to 50 mph as the next cold front spins over the Central Coast on Wednesday and Thursday. Another front is expected Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
