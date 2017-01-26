Cathy Topham, arts philanthropist and family advocate, dies

Cathy Topham, an arts philanthropist and collector who championed emerging artists and advocated for vulnerable families, died Jan. 20 at her home in San Francisco. Mrs. Topham, whose vibrant laugh and elegant bohemian style were widely admired, was diagnosed in December with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rare degenerative brain disease for which there is no cure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.