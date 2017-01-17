Cable Bay designer creates collection of oversized baby sweaters
Cable Bay-based Victoria Colmegna Lopez Oliva is thinking outside the box with her new collection of oversized baby sweaters. Originally from Argentina, Colmegna Lopez Oliva, 28, moved to New Zealand with her Kiwi partner after spending five years in Germany studying art.
Read more at Nelson Mail.
