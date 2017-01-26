Baby dolphin 'killed' by selfie-takin...

Baby dolphin 'killed' by selfie-taking tourists

4 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

The dolphin died after it was kept out of the water so tourists could touch and photograph it. Picture: Fanny Oldfield/file image A BABY dolphin has died after it was kept out of the water so a mob of tourists could take selfies with it.

