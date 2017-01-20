Argentine prosecutor asks for local Uber execs to be jailed
An Argentine prosecutor asked a judge on Monday to jail local executives of ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc and a court ordered the company's mobile application to be shut down following protests from taxi drivers' unions. Taxi drivers block an avenue to protest against Uber Technologies Inc. in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 15, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan 14
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How...
|Dec '16
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista...
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti...
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|1,042
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC