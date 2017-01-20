Argentine prosecutor asks for local U...

Argentine prosecutor asks for local Uber execs to be jailed

15 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

An Argentine prosecutor asked a judge on Monday to jail local executives of ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc and a court ordered the company's mobile application to be shut down following protests from taxi drivers' unions. Taxi drivers block an avenue to protest against Uber Technologies Inc. in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 15, 2016.

