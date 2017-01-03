Argentina's Scientists Fear "Brain Dr...

Argentina's Scientists Fear "Brain Drain" after Budget Cuts

Research staff and union representatives gathered at the science ministry building in Buenos Aires to address CONICET's denial of full-salary positions to its workers due to decreased government spending for scientific research in Argentina. Last month, more than 1000 research scientists joined in a week-long rally at the science ministry building in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in an effort to persuade the National Scientific and Technical Research Council to provide permanent research jobs to entry-level workers.

