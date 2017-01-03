Argentina's Scientists Fear "Brain Drain" after Budget Cuts

Research staff and union representatives gathered at the science ministry building in Buenos Aires to address CONICET's denial of full-salary positions to its workers due to decreased government spending for scientific research in Argentina. Last month, more than 1000 research scientists joined in a week-long rally at the science ministry building in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in an effort to persuade the National Scientific and Technical Research Council to provide permanent research jobs to entry-level workers.

