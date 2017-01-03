Argentina strikes deal for energy inv...

Argentina strikes deal for energy investment in Vaca Muerta

Argentina says it has struck a deal with labor unions and energy companies aimed at attracting investment to one of the world's biggest unconventional hydrocarbons deposits. President Mauricio Macri on Tuesday said the agreement will offer a subsidized price for natural gas produced at new wells at the Vaca Muerta shale deposit in southwestern Neuquen province.

Chicago, IL

