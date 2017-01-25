Argentina furious after Falkland Islands war cemetery and statue of...
The statue of Argentina's patron saint, the Virgin of Lujan, was damaged in the cemetery near Darwin where 237 soldiers killed during the Falklands War of 1982 are buried. Cesar Trejo, head of a group of families of Argentine war dead, said the damage appeared to be "caused by bullets", Sky News reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan 14
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How...
|Dec '16
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista...
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti...
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|1,042
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC