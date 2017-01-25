Argentina condemns vandalism at Falkland Islands war cemetery
Police are investigating an act of vandalism targeting a statue of Argentina's patron saint in a Falkland Islands memorial cemetery where the remains of 237 Argentine soldiers are buried. The case and the statue of the Virgin of Lujan in the cemetery in Darwin, east Falkland, was damaged.
