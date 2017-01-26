Argentina 2015 nr. 67 - Perito Moreno

My trip to ARGENTINA had just started and my first tour was a visit to the PERITO MORENO GLACIER! It's not the largest in the area, but it's the one people can more easily have a wonderful view of everything! In this picture I intend to show everyone the structure one finds over there to walk around the place and choose the best scenes to watch! It was cold, humid but not too windy as it usually is.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.