AA2000 prints tight deal amid strong demand

Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 kicked off what is expected to be another busy week for LatAm corporate issuance, with a 10-year secured bond that saw books reach over US$2.5bn on Monday. While the broader tone felt softer on Monday morning, appetite for Latin American risk remains alive and well, even after January's dollar supply number topped US$21bn last week.

