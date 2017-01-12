A photographer captured the philateli...

A photographer captured the philatelic moment at the Paul VI Audience Hall in the Vatican.

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Linn's Stamp News

A photographer captured the philatelic moment at the Paul VI Audience Hall in the Vatican as 37-year-old Spanish artist Raul Berzosa Fernandez presented to Pope Francis his painting used as the design for a stamp commemorating the pope's 80th birthday. As reported on Linns.com Nov. 20 , the a 1 stamp was issued Nov. 17 in a pane of four.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan 14 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec 18 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,613 • Total comments across all topics: 277,975,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC