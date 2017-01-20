2017 Skanking Reggae Fest Unveils Lineup: Exclusive
Luis Roman Ibarra of Panteon Rococo performs on day 3 at the Southside Festival 2014 on June 22, 2014 in Neuhausen, Germany. Ska and reggae bands such as Panteon Rococo , Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra , Dread Mar I, Antidoping, Los Caligaris, The Slackers and La Banda Skalavera will headline the seventh annual Skanking Reggae Fest in Los Angeles, Billboard has learned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|10 hr
|Big Dick Johnson
|22
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How...
|Dec '16
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista...
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti...
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|1,042
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC