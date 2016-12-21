Sketch released in search for gunmen in Beach Flats drive-by

SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz police on Wednesday released a composite sketch of a Latino in his early to mid-30s who is among three suspects being sought in connection with a drive-by shooting in the Beach Flats neighborhood on Monday that has left a 19-year-old recovering at a San Francisco Bay Area hospital. The suspect has a light complexion and last was seen wearing a dark beanie, according to a release the Santa Cruz Police Department.

