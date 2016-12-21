Rock-wielding protesters attack Argen...

Rock-wielding protesters attack Argentine leader's vehicle

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

In this Sept. 28, 2016 file photo, Argentine President Mauricio Macri pauses as he talks about new poverty numbers released by the National Institute of Statistics and Census, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec 18 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec 9 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
News Missing Steamer Lane swimmer identified as Utah... Aug '16 upper cut in the ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,134 • Total comments across all topics: 277,435,267

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC