Puerto Plata - 2016 - 5

Puerto Plata - 2016 - 5

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: TrekEarth

Une vue d'une partie du Complexe Grand Bahia Principe San Juan qui est situe a Rio San Juan San Juan. La photo a ete prise lors d'une semaine de vacances en Republique Dominicaine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec 18 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec 9 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
News Missing Steamer Lane swimmer identified as Utah... Aug '16 upper cut in the ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,985 • Total comments across all topics: 277,399,942

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC