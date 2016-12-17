Property Acquisition Expands Pastos G...

Property Acquisition Expands Pastos Grandes Project

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: World News Report

Millennial Lithium Corp. reports an acquisition of strategic mineral rights and continued favorable drilling progress at its Pastos Grandes project in Salta, Argentina. Through its Argentine subsidiary, Proyecto Pastos Grandes S.A. , Millennial has secured an additional 300 hectares of core salar mining rights at Pastos Grandes, bringing Millennial's holdings in the salar to 6,361 hectares.

