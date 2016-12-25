Paprika - A Little Eastern Europe in ...

Paprika - A Little Eastern Europe in the Mission

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Mission Local

Paprika took over the old El Trebol space - a sweet Nicaraguan restaurant that had lived there since 1979 - almost four years ago, and I finally got over my miff and went. And it turns out my miff was partially unfounded, because owner Gabrielle Seckar is the niece of former long-time Trebol owner, Ivania Palacios! Sra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mission Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec 18 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec 9 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
News Missing Steamer Lane swimmer identified as Utah... Aug '16 upper cut in the ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,877 • Total comments across all topics: 277,358,847

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC