New nonstops to Spain from SFO
The newspaper said IAG's new operation is expected to use Airbus A330s to fly from Barcelona's El Prat Airport to San Francisco and Los Angeles beginning in June 2017 . The new venture is also targeting transatlantic flights from Barcelona to Buenos Aires, Argentina; Santiago, Chile; and Havana, Cuba, the report said.
