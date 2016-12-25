Mate Herb and Horses

Mate Herb and Horses

Sunday Dec 18

HERE WE HAVE ANOTHER RURAL AREA WHERE SOME OLD MATE HERB TREES WERE NUDE AFTER THEIR LEAVES HAVE BEING SOLD.rnMate Herb is a tree native of colder areas in Brazil, it was used by natives and after like tea and the most famous beverage of gauchos in Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina and Paraguay and Chile too. The leaves of this native tree are harvest and after toasted and grounded.

Chicago, IL

