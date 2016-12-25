Justin Bieber Indicted for Alleged Be...

Justin Bieber Indicted for Alleged Beating and Theft In Argentina

Thursday Dec 22

Justin Bieber has been indicted by a judge in Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to TMZ . The charges stem from an alleged incident back in November 2013, in which a photographer claimed that the "Sorry" singer ordered his bodyguards to beat him up.

