Flank steak, red wine find perfect marriage in Brooklyn Heights

Saturday

The dining desert of Montague St. in Brooklyn Heights has a new steakhouse that does two things right: meat and malbec. At La Barrita , an Argentinian joint, don't waste time on anything except the sublime flank steak paired with the house wine - the 2011 Esencias De La Tierra .

Chicago, IL

