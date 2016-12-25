Evo Morales seeks to defy Boliviaa s constitution, Latin Americaa s rightward shift

Bolivian President Evo Morales has been nurturing what critics say is an environment conducive to one-party rule. He calls it an "irreversible process of change" and insists he is just the honoring the wishes of his supporters to stay on ... more > At a time when leftist populism was supposed to be receding in Latin America, Bolivian President Evo Morales is trying to buck the trend by announcing his intention to seek an unprecedented fourth presidential term.

