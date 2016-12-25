Cops and Courts: Dec. 20, 2016: Alleg...

Cops and Courts: Dec. 20, 2016: Alleged purse snatcher apprehended in Santa Cruz with Christmas cash

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz police have arrested a Watsonville man accused of snatching a woman's purse with $225 in Christmas gift money on Sunday. Laborer Anthony Rodriguez, 40, is facing allegations of grand theft and possession of unlawful paraphernalia after he was apprehended by police around 1 p.m. at Beach Street and Pacific Avenue.

Chicago, IL

