Charges brought against Argentina's former President Cristina Fernandez

A federal judge approved charges against Argentina's former President Cristina Fernandez in connection with a corruption case that allegedly benefited a family friend during her and her late husband's combined 12 years in office. Fernandez was indicted Tuesday and will be processed for allegedly steering public contracts to millionaire businessman Lazaro Baez, who is currently being tried in an embezzling and money laundering case.

