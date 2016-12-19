Chapecoense plane crash pilot 'not tr...

Chapecoense plane crash pilot 'not trained properly'

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: China Daily

Green balloons are seen after they were released in honour of Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, victims of the plane crash in Colombia, at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 4, 2016. [Photo/Agencies] The pilot in the plane crash that killed 71 people traveling to Colombia on a Bolivian charter including footballers from Brazil had not flown enough hours to pilot commercial flights, a copilot's attorney said on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec 18 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec 9 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
News Missing Steamer Lane swimmer identified as Utah... Aug '16 upper cut in the ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,800 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,849

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC