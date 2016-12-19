Chapecoense plane crash pilot 'not trained properly'

Green balloons are seen after they were released in honour of Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, victims of the plane crash in Colombia, at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 4, 2016. [Photo/Agencies] The pilot in the plane crash that killed 71 people traveling to Colombia on a Bolivian charter including footballers from Brazil had not flown enough hours to pilot commercial flights, a copilot's attorney said on Saturday.

